Adani Enterprises FPO opens today: GMP, price, other details. Apply or not?4 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 07:40 AM IST
- Adani Enterprises FPO price has been fixed at ₹3,112 to ₹3,276 per equity share
Adani Enterprises FPO: The follow-on public offer (FPO) of Adani Enterprises is going to hit primary markets today and it will remain open for bidding till 31st January 2023. The flagship Adani group company aims to raise ₹20,000 croer from its follow-on offer and the company has already made it clear that net proceeds of the FPO will be used for debt repayment and capital expenditure of Adani Enterprises Ltd and its subsidiary companies. Company has fixed Adani Enterprises FPO price band at ₹3,112 to ₹3,276 per equity share whereas Adani Enterprises share price today is ₹3,405. So, the FPO is available at a discounted price of around 5 per cent.
