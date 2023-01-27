Adani Enterprises FPO opens today: GMP, price, other details. Apply or not?

10] Adani Enterprises FPO review: Giving 'subscribe' tag to the FPO, Ventura Securities says, "Over the period of FY22-25E, we are expecting AEL’s revenue/ EBITDA/ net profit to grow at a CAGR of 16.9%/ 89.8%/ 128.1% to INR 1,10,822 cr/ INR 25,373 cr/ INR 9,220 cr respectively. EBITDA and net margins are expected to improve by 1755bps to 22.9% and 720bps to 8.3% respectively by FY25. Subsequently, return ratios – RoE and RoIC – to improve by 1187bps to 15.4% and 386bps to 8.0% respectively by FY25. We value AEL on a SOTP basis for a price target of INR 5,999 per share and recommend a BUY at the CMP of ₹3,640, for a potential upside of 64.8% over the next 24 months."