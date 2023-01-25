Adani Enterprises FPO’s anchor book gets 1.5x bids2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 12:24 AM IST
The flagship company of Adani Group raised ₹5,984.9 crore from 33 institutional investors, including Maybank Securities, LIC, SBI Employees Pension Fund
Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Adani Group, raised ₹5,984.9 crore from 33 institutional investors, including Maybank Securities, Life Insurance Corp. of India, SBI Employees Pension Fund, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs Investment, and Morgan Stanley Asia. The investors bid for the anchor portion of Adani’s ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offering.
