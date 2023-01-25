Adani Enterprises FPO’s anchor book gets 1.5x bids

The FPO committee of the Adani Enterprises board, in consultation with the investment bankers, have finalized the allocation of 18.27 million shares to anchor investors at ₹3,276 apiece, the company told stock exchanges. Anchor investors have paid half of ₹5,984.9 crore raised, or ₹1,638 per share comprising around ₹2,992.45 crore, with the balance ₹1,638 per share to be paid at one or more calls by the company board.