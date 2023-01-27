Adani Enterprises FPO sees dull demand, booked 0.01x on day 1 so far. Check subscription status2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 04:27 PM IST
- Adani group stocks continued to remain under pressure on Friday, falling up to 20% in morning trade
Adani Enterprises Ltd's follow-on public offer (FPO) worth ₹20,000 crore kicked off on Friday. It will sell shares in the price band of ₹3,112 to ₹3,276 apiece and the issue will close on January 31, 2023. The Adani Group company on Wednesday said it has raised ₹5,985 crore from anchor investors ahead of the offer.
