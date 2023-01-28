Adani Enterprises FPO: What GMP signals after share price crash

Adani Enterprises FPO GMP today

Market observers said that Adani Enterprises FPO GMP today is zero, which is ₹45 lower from its Friday GMP of ₹45 per equity share. They said that Adani Enterprises FPO GMP has lost ₹100 in last two days, which is mainly due to the short seller Hindenburg Research report on Adani group raising concern over debt position of the Adani group companies. They said that chances ofrevival in grey market mood now depends on two developments only — either Adani Enterprises share price rebounds on Monday or Adani Enterprises management lowers its FPO price. However, even after lowering of FPO price, revival in Adani Enterprises share price is must.