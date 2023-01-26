Adani Enterprises FPO: What GMP signals as issue opens on Friday2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 06:29 AM IST
- Adani Enterprises FPO GMP today has tumbled after the newsbreak of Hindenburg Research taking short position in Adani group stocks, believe market observers
Adani Enterprises FPO: The follow-on public offer (FPO) of Adani Enterprises Ltd is going to open for subscription on 27th January 2023. The FPO worth ₹20,000 crore will remain open for bidding till 31st January 2023. The Adani group company has already fixed Adani Enterprises FPO price band at ₹3,112 to ₹3,276 per equity share. The management of this flagship Adani group company has already announced that net proceeds of the follow-on issue will be used for debt repayment and capital expenditure requirements of the company and its subsidiaries.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×