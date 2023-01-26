Adani Enterprises FPO: What GMP signals as issue opens on Friday

Adani Enterprises FPO: The follow-on public offer (FPO) of Adani Enterprises Ltd is going to open for subscription on 27th January 2023. The FPO worth ₹20,000 crore will remain open for bidding till 31st January 2023. The Adani group company has already fixed Adani Enterprises FPO price band at ₹3,112 to ₹3,276 per equity share. The management of this flagship Adani group company has already announced that net proceeds of the follow-on issue will be used for debt repayment and capital expenditure requirements of the company and its subsidiaries.

