Adani Enterprises FPO: Who can subscribe, lot size, price, GMP, other details

Adani Enterprises FPO: The Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) of Adani Enterprises Limited is going to open on 27th January 2023 and the FPO will remain open for subscribers till 31st January 2023. Adani Enterprises FPO price has been fixed at ₹3,112 to ₹3,276 per equity share whereas Adani Enterprises share price today is ₹3,441 apiece on NSE. So, the issue is offered at a discount of near 5 per cent to the potential applicants. The flagship Adani group company aims to raise ₹20,000 crore from its fresh follow-on issue. Adani Enterprises has said that net proceeds from the FPO will be utilized for capital expenditure requirements of some of the subsidiaries of the company and repayment of (fully or partially) debts.

