Adani Enterprises inches higher after Adani Airports raises $750 million fund for expansion

Shares of Adani Enterprises rose modestly on Wednesday, June 4, following the announcement that its subsidiary, Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL), secured $750 million through external commercial borrowings (ECB) from a consortium of leading international banks.

The stock gained 0.8 percent during intra-day trade to touch a high of ₹2,492.40. The rally came on the back of fresh capital infusion at AAHL, India’s largest private airport operator, which is set to power the next phase of its infrastructure-led growth.

According to the press filing made by the company, AAHL—wholly owned by Adani Enterprises—raised the $750 million through ECBs led by First Abu Dhabi Bank, Barclays PLC, and Standard Chartered Bank. The funds will be utilised for refinancing existing debt, upgrading airport infrastructure, expanding capacity at multiple airports, and scaling up its non-aeronautical business segments such as retail, food & beverage, duty-free, and other airport services.

AAHL currently operates six major airports—Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram. In FY25, it served 94 million passengers across its network with a total capacity of 110 million passengers. The company plans to triple this capacity to 300 million annually by 2040 through phased development.

A significant contributor to this roadmap will be the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, which is expected to be operational shortly. The airport’s first phase will accommodate 20 million passengers annually, with capacity projected to scale up to 90 million in future phases. This development is expected to significantly enhance the aviation infrastructure of the Mumbai metropolitan region, offering long-term benefits to passengers and industry stakeholders.

Commenting on the fundraise, Arun Bansal, CEO of AAHL, said, “The trust placed in us by leading global financial institutions underscores the long-term value and potential of India’s aviation infrastructure. AAHL is well on its path to deliver exceptional customer experiences, leveraging technology for seamless operations, and prioritising sustainability and community engagement across its airport network.”

He further added, “As we continue our journey, AAHL remains committed to being the Gateway to Goodness, delivering customer-centric solutions and building world-class airport infrastructure that sets global benchmarks in service and sustainability.”

Stock Performance Despite the modest uptick on June 4, Adani Enterprises remains significantly off its 52-week high. The stock is currently 30 percent below its peak of ₹3,550.00, recorded in June 2024. It had earlier touched a 52-week low of ₹2,026.90 in March 2025.

Over the last year, the Adani Group stock has shed more than 32 percent, reflecting broader market volatility and sectoral pressures. However, recent months have shown some signs of recovery. The scrip rose 9.5 percent in May 2025, after dipping 0.6 percent in April. It posted a 10.5 percent gain in March, rebounding from earlier losses of 8.4 percent in February and 9.5 percent in January.

