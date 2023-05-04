Adani Enterprises’ income doubles at Rs1.38 trillion even as the group faces CBI charges

Adani Enterprises’ income doubles at Rs1.38 trillion even as the group faces CBI charges4 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 08:53 PM IST
For the March quarter, the company’s net profit jumped to Rs. 780.68 crore from Rs.325.76 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal
MUMBAI : Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, announced on Thursday that its consolidated net profit had increased by more than two-fold to Rs. 2,421 crore from Rs. 787.7 crore in FY2022, but still were below Bloomberg estimates of ₹4201 crore.
