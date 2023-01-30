30 Jan 2023, 10:11 AM IST
Adani defense: Vinod Adani is not related party to the Group
To its allegations on billionaire Gautam Adani's brother Vinod Adani, Hindenburg said, "Adani bizarrely argued that Vinod Adani is not a related party to the Adani Group and that there are no disclosable conflicts relating to the transactions that have collectively moved billions of U.S. dollars through Adani Group entities, largely through offshore shell entities."
30 Jan 2023, 10:09 AM IST
Allegations on Gautam Adani's brother Vinod Adani
Hindenburg alleged that Adani Group has engaged in billions of dollars in suspicious dealings with its Chairman's brother, Vinod Adani, and his labyrinth of offshore shell entities.
These entities included 38 entities in Mauritius, along with others in the UAE, Cyprus, Singapore, and various Caribbean islands.
Hence, these dealings raised serious questions about stock and accounting manipulation.
30 Jan 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Adani stocks to dominate markets
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "Today the market will be completely dominated by the movements in Adani stocks. The statement from Adani Enterprises that the FPO is on schedule and that there is no change in the price band is hugely important. This can be interpreted as a reflection of the confidence of the management in the success of the FPO. It is important to understand that the stock has limited public float. So, the price crash on Friday happened mainly due to shorting Adani stocks in general and Adani Enterprises in particular."
Vijayakumar added, "One possibility is a big short-squeeze in the stock. Huge volatility is in store in Adani stocks today. The sustained selling by FPIs in January with a massive sell figure of ₹5978 crores last Friday is a bit intriguing. Did the FPIs get wind of the storm blowing now? It is important to note that during the last 3 days while Nifty declined by 3.2 %, Bank Nifty declined by 6.3% on concerns of the Adani crisis impacting the banks. The correction in high quality private sector banks is a buying opportunity. Investors may wait for the dust to settle."
30 Jan 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Adani failed to answer 62 of Hindenburg's 88 questions
Hindenburg says, "Our report asked 88 specific questions of the Adani Group. In its response, Adani failed to specifically answer 62 of them. Instead, it mainly grouped questions together in categories and provided generalized deflections."
"Of the few questions it did answer, its responses largely confirmed our findings, as we detail," the firm said.
Read here: 'Myths of short seller': Adani gives point by point reply to Hindenberg's allegations
30 Jan 2023, 09:57 AM IST
Hindenburg: Fraud is Fraud
According to Hindenburg's latest reply, Adani Group predictably tried to lead the focus away from substantive issues and instead stoked a nationalist narrative, claiming that their report amounted to a “calculated attack on India." In short, the Adani Group has attempted to conflate its meteoric rise and the wealth of its Chairman, Gautam Adani, with the success of India itself.
"We disagree. To be clear, we believe India is a vibrant democracy and an emerging superpower with an exciting future. We also believe India’s future is being held back by the Adani Group, which has draped itself in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation," the US-based firm said.
Hindenburg added, "We also believe that fraud is fraud, even when it’s perpetrated by one of the wealthiest individuals in the world."
30 Jan 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Hindenburg's response to Adani's 413-page statement
Hindenburg has replied to Adani Group's 413-page statement on Sunday.
The US-based company released another report titled: "Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism or a bloated response that ignores every key allegation we raised."
"Adani also claimed we have committed a “flagrant breach of applicable securities and foreign exchange laws." Despite Adani’s failure to identify any such laws, this is another serious accusation that we categorically deny," Hindenburg's note said.
Hindenburg pointed out that Adani’s ‘413 page’ response only included about 30 pages focused on issues related to their report.
The remainder of the response of Adani, Hindenburg said, "consisted of 330 pages of court records, along with 53 pages of high-level financials, general information, and details on irrelevant corporate initiatives, such as how it encourages female entrepreneurship and the production of safe vegetables."
30 Jan 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Adani Total Gas worst hit
Adani Total Gas share price is the worst hit on Monday, nosediving to its 20% lower circuit before correcting.
Adani Green Energy has tumbled by nearly 19%, while Adani Transmission has shed nearly 18% so far in the early deals on BSE.
30 Jan 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Adani Power, Adani Wilmar hit another 5% lower circuit
Adani Power and Adani Wilmar hit 5% lower circuit for the third consecutive day on Monday.
At present, Adani Power is trading at ₹235.65 apiece and Adani Wilmar at ₹491.45 apiece on BSE.
30 Jan 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Adani Ent, Adani Ports zoom
On Monday, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports recovered some previous losses. Both the stocks are trading near the intraday highs.
At the time of writing, both Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports stock have hit 10% upper circuit at ₹3,038.35 apiece and ₹658.45 apiece on BSE.
30 Jan 2023, 09:30 AM IST
The Accusation:
Hindenburg's research report dated January 24, said, "we reveal the findings of our 2-year investigation, presenting evidence that the ₹17.8 trillion ($218 billion) Indian conglomerate Adani Group has engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades."
However, Adani's top management had denied Hindenburg's accusations, calling the research report of the latter a "maliciously mischievous, unresearched report". The management has also called Hindenburg's report with the principal objective of damaging Adani's ₹20,000 crore FPO, which is one of the biggest follow-on public offers in India. Also, Adani has given detailed clarity over the accusations by Hindenburg.
30 Jan 2023, 09:28 AM IST
Why Adani's FPO saw dull demand in start?
The lackluster demand came after a US-based firm Hindenburg Research accused Adani of stock manipulation and fraud schemes. This led to overwrought selling in Adani stocks on Friday which also dragged the broader market.
Last week, on Friday, the majority of Adani Group stocks hit their lower circuits, which meant that there existed multiple sellers but no buyers. Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Total Gas closed at 20% lower circuits each on January 27th. While Adani Power and Adani Wilmar also took a beating to get locked at 5% lower circuits each. Further, Adani Ports also struggled and tumbled by over 16% at the end of the day.
Meanwhile, Adani's flagship company, Adani Enterprises, which launched its FPO on Friday, plummeted by at least 20% before closing at ₹2,762.15 apiece on the BSE.
30 Jan 2023, 09:14 AM IST
FPO's Day 1!
On the first day of the issue, Adani Enterprises recorded bidding of merely 4,70,160 equity shares on a cumulative basis against the offered size of 4,55,06,791 equity shares, as per BSE data.