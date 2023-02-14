Adani Enterprises, ONGC, Eicher Motors, Bata Q3 results today

A range of companies including Adani Group flagship Adani Enterprises, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Eicher Motors, Bata India, Biocon, Grasim, HT media, NMDC among others are expected to report their third quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Adani Enterprises Q3 preview: The Adani Group company will report third-quarter (Q3FY23) earnings after the market closes today, with the spotlight on plans to raise funds, repay loans and cut capital expenditure after its botched ₹20,000-crore share sale. The group has had to pledge more shares to India’s largest bank as collateral.

In the previous quarter (Q2FY23), Adani Enterprises had posted a net profit of ₹469.20 crore.

Adani Enterprises will likely post a net profit of ₹582.8 crore, against a revenue of ₹29,245 crore for the December quarter, according to Bloomberg analysts.

ONGC Q3 preview: State-owned ONGC Ltd is projected to witness a 28.3 per cent YoY growth in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) for the December quarter, according to brokerages.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects a 37.6 per cent YoY increase in revenue to ₹39,168 crore and estimates an EBITDA of ₹19,551 crore at a YoY growth of 22.4 percent and a sequential growth of 4 percent.

The growth in revenue and earnings is likely to be driven by a surge in APM gas prices which surged ~3x on-year and 40 per cent year-on-year.

Emkay India Equity Research expects the revenue to jump 36 per cent on year and one percent sequentially to ₹38,737 crore, and expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 18,609 crore, a growth of 25.3 percent on year and 15.6 percent QoQ.

Eicher Motors Q3 preview: The automobile company will witness mild revenue growth of 2% on quarter-on-quarter basis. Profits likely to rise by 12% on QoQ basis. Margins expected to come in at 24.6% as against 23.3% in the last quarter.

Bata India Q3 preview: The footwear retail company is expected to report a net profit of ₹116.54 crore and revenue of ₹965.30 crore, according to analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Shares of Bata India

