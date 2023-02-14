Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Adani Enterprises, ONGC, Eicher Motors, Bata Q3 results today

Adani Enterprises, ONGC, Eicher Motors, Bata Q3 results today

1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Meghna Sen
Adani Enterprises, ONGC, Eicher Motors, Bata India, Biocon are expected to report their third quarter earnings today.

  • The Adani Group flagship Adani Enterprises will report third-quarter earnings post market closes today, with the spotlight on plans to raise funds, repay loans and cut capital expenditure after its botched 20,000-crore share sale

A range of companies including Adani Group flagship Adani Enterprises, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Eicher Motors, Bata India, Biocon, Grasim, HT media, NMDC among others are expected to report their third quarter earnings on Tuesday.

A range of companies including Adani Group flagship Adani Enterprises, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Eicher Motors, Bata India, Biocon, Grasim, HT media, NMDC among others are expected to report their third quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Adani Enterprises Q3 preview: The Adani Group company will report third-quarter (Q3FY23) earnings after the market closes today, with the spotlight on plans to raise funds, repay loans and cut capital expenditure after its botched 20,000-crore share sale. The group has had to pledge more shares to India’s largest bank as collateral.

Adani Enterprises Q3 preview: The Adani Group company will report third-quarter (Q3FY23) earnings after the market closes today, with the spotlight on plans to raise funds, repay loans and cut capital expenditure after its botched 20,000-crore share sale. The group has had to pledge more shares to India’s largest bank as collateral.

 

 

In the previous quarter (Q2FY23), Adani Enterprises had posted a net profit of 469.20 crore.

In the previous quarter (Q2FY23), Adani Enterprises had posted a net profit of 469.20 crore.

Adani Enterprises will likely post a net profit of 582.8 crore, against a revenue of 29,245 crore for the December quarter, according to Bloomberg analysts.

Adani Enterprises will likely post a net profit of 582.8 crore, against a revenue of 29,245 crore for the December quarter, according to Bloomberg analysts.

ONGC Q3 preview: State-owned ONGC Ltd is projected to witness a 28.3 per cent YoY growth in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) for the December quarter, according to brokerages.

ONGC Q3 preview: State-owned ONGC Ltd is projected to witness a 28.3 per cent YoY growth in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) for the December quarter, according to brokerages.

 

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

 

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects a 37.6 per cent YoY increase in revenue to 39,168 crore and estimates an EBITDA of 19,551 crore at a YoY growth of 22.4 percent and a sequential growth of 4 percent.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects a 37.6 per cent YoY increase in revenue to 39,168 crore and estimates an EBITDA of 19,551 crore at a YoY growth of 22.4 percent and a sequential growth of 4 percent.

The growth in revenue and earnings is likely to be driven by a surge in APM gas prices which surged ~3x on-year and 40 per cent year-on-year.

The growth in revenue and earnings is likely to be driven by a surge in APM gas prices which surged ~3x on-year and 40 per cent year-on-year.

Emkay India Equity Research expects the revenue to jump 36 per cent on year and one percent sequentially to 38,737 crore, and expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 18,609 crore, a growth of 25.3 percent on year and 15.6 percent QoQ.

Emkay India Equity Research expects the revenue to jump 36 per cent on year and one percent sequentially to 38,737 crore, and expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 18,609 crore, a growth of 25.3 percent on year and 15.6 percent QoQ.

Eicher Motors Q3 preview: The automobile company will witness mild revenue growth of 2% on quarter-on-quarter basis. Profits likely to rise by 12% on QoQ basis. Margins expected to come in at 24.6% as against 23.3% in the last quarter.

Eicher Motors Q3 preview: The automobile company will witness mild revenue growth of 2% on quarter-on-quarter basis. Profits likely to rise by 12% on QoQ basis. Margins expected to come in at 24.6% as against 23.3% in the last quarter.

 

 

Bata India Q3 preview: The footwear retail company is expected to report a net profit of 116.54 crore and revenue of 965.30 crore, according to analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Shares of Bata India

Bata India Q3 preview: The footwear retail company is expected to report a net profit of 116.54 crore and revenue of 965.30 crore, according to analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Shares of Bata India

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Meghna Sen

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, markets, news. She has 5+ years of experience with online and print publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP