Adani Enterprises opens mega rights issue; to value firm at nearly ₹2 trillion — Details here

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated25 Nov 2025, 05:45 PM IST
Billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate's flagship company, Adani Enterprises, on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, opened its mega 25,000 crore rights issue on the Indian stock market, a move which is set to value the firm at nearly 2 trillion.

After Tuesday's stock market session, Adani Enterprises' share price closed nearly 3% lower at 2,333.70, compared to 2,398.75 at the previous trading session, according to the BSE data.

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)

