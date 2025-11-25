Adani Enterprises opens mega rights issue; to value firm at nearly ₹2 trillion — Details here

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate's flagship company, Adani Enterprises, on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, opened its mega ₹25,000 crore rights issue on the Indian stock market, a move which is set to value the firm at nearly ₹2 trillion.

After Tuesday's stock market session, Adani Enterprises' share price closed nearly 3% lower at ₹2,333.70, compared to ₹2,398.75 at the previous trading session, according to the BSE data.