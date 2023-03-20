Adani Enterprises, other Group stocks fall while Adani Green rises1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 11:45 AM IST
- Most Adani stocks fell on a report that the group suspended work on a petrochemical project
Most Adani Group stocks fell on Monday on the back of a report that suggested that the group suspended work on a petrochemical project at Mundra in Gujarat. Shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), Adani Wilmar were trading with cuts of more than 3-4% on the BSE in early deals whereas Adani Green Energy rose over 3% to ₹853 apiece.
