Adani Group's flagship company, Adani Enterprises has entered the top-10 biggies club in terms of market valuation. On Monday, Adani Enterprises outrun ITC to become the 10th most valued company on BSE. This Adani stock even clocked a new all-time high on exchanges. Strong bulls in Adani Enterprises stock come after the company recorded robust growth in the second quarter of FY23.
On BSE, Adani Enterprises stock closed at ₹3,961.15 apiece up by ₹128.80 or 3.36%. During the last few hours of closing, this Adani stock touched a new 52-week high of ₹4,015 apiece. The new 1-year high is also Adani Enterprises' new all-time high.
At the current market price, Adani Enterprises' market cap is around ₹4,51,571.54 crore. This is higher by nearly ₹14,683 crore from last week's Friday print.
Overall, on November 7, Adani Enterprises' stock climbed by at least 4.8% on Dalal Street. That being said, its market cap saw an increase of nearly ₹21,000 crore during the day before correcting.
Last week, on Friday, Adani Enterprises' stock price stood at ₹3,832.35 apiece with a market cap of ₹4,36,888.33 crore on BSE.
Taking the current bullish performance, Adani Enterprises has surpassed ITC in becoming the 10th most-valued firm.
On Monday, ITC shares ended at ₹353.45 apiece broadly flat compared to the previous closing. ITC shares did touch an intraday high of ₹356.40 apiece -- which is just slightly shy of a 52-week high of ₹358.40 apiece, however, the overall performance of the stock is volatile. Its market cap is around ₹4,38,166.62 crore at the current price.
By end of November 4, 2022, ITC was the 10th most valued firm with a market cap of ₹4,38,538.73 crore.
As of November 4th, on BSE, the top 10 biggies were -- Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC, and ITC. Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises was at the 11th rank in the most valued firm on this day.
However, that has changed. Adani Enterprises is now the 10th largest company in terms of market share.
The strong Q2FY23 earnings are the reason behind stellar buying in Adani Enterprises.
In Q2FY23, Adani Enterprises garnered a consolidated net profit of ₹460.94 crore -- rising by a whopping 117% growth compared to a profit of ₹212.41 crore in Q2 of FY22. EBITDA came in at ₹2,136 crore up by a massive 69% on account of strong performance by IRM and Airport business. Further, Total income skyrocketed by a huge 183% to ₹38,441.46 crore in Q2FY23 compared to the same period a year ago, primarily due to strong performance by IRM and Airport business.
The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹38,175.23 crore --- rising by 188.8% from ₹13,218.02 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.
Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group said, "Adani Enterprises has yet again validated its standing as India’s most successful new business incubator as it continues to build on exciting ideas strategically aligned with the diverse strengths of the Adani portfolio of companies."
Going forward, the chairman said, "We continue to believe ever firmly in the India growth story and remain committed to our core philosophy of nation-building through the development of advanced, efficient, and world-class infrastructure that delivers increasing shareholder value."
Also, LiveMint reported earlier that as per two bankers, Adani Enterprises plans to raise as much as ₹2,000 crore through a maiden retail bond sale by December. It is said that Adani has secured an A+ rating, signifying an adequate degree of safety regarding timely debt servicing, from Care Ratings for the ₹1,000 crore bonds sale. Last month, Bloomberg had reported that Adani is looking for launching the public sale of bonds.
Adani Enterprises stock has been rising for nine consecutive days. It has jumped by over 20% from October 24 to November 7. In a year, Adani Enterprises' stock emerged as a multi-bagger by skyrocketing nearly 153%. The stock was around ₹1,567 levels on BSE on November 8 last year.
Adani Enterprises is one of India’s largest business organisations. Over the years, Adani Enterprises has focused on building stellar infrastructural assets contributing to nation-building.
