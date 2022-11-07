In Q2FY23, Adani Enterprises garnered a consolidated net profit of ₹460.94 crore -- rising by a whopping 117% growth compared to a profit of ₹212.41 crore in Q2 of FY22. EBITDA came in at ₹2,136 crore up by a massive 69% on account of strong performance by IRM and Airport business. Further, Total income skyrocketed by a huge 183% to ₹38,441.46 crore in Q2FY23 compared to the same period a year ago, primarily due to strong performance by IRM and Airport business.

