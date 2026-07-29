Adani Enterprises Q1 results: Net loss at ₹1,160 crore after one-time hit; revenue jumps 50% YoY

Adani Enterprises Q1 Results 2026: Adani Group's flagship company Adani Enterprises announced its results for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27) during market hours on Wednesday, July 29.

Adani Enterprises Ltd. reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,160 crore for the June quarter, compared with a net profit of ₹885 crore in the corresponding period last year. The flagship Adani Group company attributed the loss to a one-time charge of ₹2,644 crore, which was paid as a settlement amount to the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

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The company's revenue surged 49.9% YoY to ₹32,924 crore, up from ₹21,961 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Operating profitability also improved during the quarter. AEL reports its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA. EBITDA increased 51.6% YoY to ₹5,018 crore, compared with ₹3,311 crore in the year-ago period.

“Having established a strong foundation of infra-platform through disciplined investment cycle, AEL is now poised to witness the phase where capacity utilization of its assets and operational efficiencies will translate into meaningful financial outcomes for its shareholders,” the Adani Group company said.

Despite the exceptional charge, the company's operating margin remained stable. EBITDA margin stood at 15.2%, marginally higher than 15.1% reported in the corresponding quarter last year, indicating resilience in the underlying business performance.

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Other Q1 Highlights Adani Enterprises said it has started FY27 on a strong note, achieving key milestones across its infrastructure and incubation businesses, including the commencement of international operations at the Navi Mumbai International Airport, expansion of its renewable energy manufacturing capacity and the start of toll collections on the Ganga Expressway. The company also completed a ₹15,000 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), which it said reflected strong investor confidence in its long-term growth strategy.

During the quarter, Adani New Industries commissioned a 1.7 GW solar module manufacturing line, expanding its renewable energy manufacturing capabilities. The company also marked a significant milestone in its airport business, with Navi Mumbai International Airport commencing international operations from July 15, 2026.

In the roads business, toll collections began on the Ganga Expressway project from May 15, 2026, adding another operational infrastructure asset to the company's portfolio.

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Commenting on the company's performance, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said:

“Adani Enterprises has begun FY27 with an exceptionally strong performance, delivering its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of ₹5,642 crore, driven by the growing scale and maturity of our infrastructure and incubation platforms. The commencement of international operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport, toll collections on the Ganga Expressway, the expansion of our solar module capacity and a major new hyperscale data center order mark important milestones in our growth journey. The successful ₹15,000 crore QIP further reflects strong institutional confidence in our strategy and execution capabilities. As India's infrastructure requirements expand, we remain focused on building globally competitive businesses that advance national priorities and create enduring value for all our stakeholders.”

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₹ 15,000 crore QIP attracts strong investor demand Adani Enterprises also highlighted the successful completion of its ₹15,000 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in July 2026, describing it as India's largest QIP by a non-financial corporate.

According to the company, the issue received bids worth 3.8 times the base issue size, drawing participation from a broad mix of domestic institutional investors, including mutual funds, as well as global investors. The strong response, the company said, underscores institutional confidence in its growth strategy and execution capabilities as it continues to expand across infrastructure-focused businesses.

The stock ended 0.87% higher at ₹3,028.65 per share on BSE.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.