Adani Enterprises Q1 results: Profit, income, EBITDA fall on a YoY basis; incubating businesses EBITDA rises 5%

Adani Enterprises Q1 results: Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of Adani Group, reported a 50 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated profit for the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26). The company's Q1 consolidated profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹734 crore compared to ₹1,458 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's total income for the quarter under review stood at ₹22,437 crore, down 14 per cent YoY from ₹26,067 crore in Q1FY25.

EBITDA also declined by 12 per cent YoY to ₹3,786 crore from ₹4,300 crore for the same period last year.

The company said the EBITDA from incubating businesses increased by 5 per cent to ₹2,800 crore YoY and contributed 74 per cent to Q1FY26 results.

"Adani Enterprises has established itself as one of the world’s most successful infrastructure incubators," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

"The substantial rise in EBITDA contribution from our incubating businesses reflects the strength and scalability of our operating model. This performance has been led by our Airports business, which delivered an exceptional 61 per cent year-on-year growth in EBITDA," Adani highlighted.

"With landmark assets like the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Copper Plant and the Ganga Expressway set to become operational, we are accelerating our mission to build next-generation infrastructure platforms that are globally benchmarked, technologically advanced and strategically vital to India’s growth story," Adani added.

Adani Enterprises Q1 business updates According to the company's exchange filing, Adani New Industries commissioned India’s first off-grid 5 MW Green Hydrogen pilot plant, marking a major milestone in the nation’s clean energy transition.

Wind Turbine business received its first external order of 300 MW for a 3.3 MW WTG

platform and started serial production. The company said the construction for the additional 6 GW module capacity is progressing as per schedule.

AdaniConnex Pvt Ltd, the company's infrastructure and energy provider arm, offered updates on its Noida, Hyderabad, and Pune data centres.

"Noida data centre MEP works are in progress. Hyderabad data centre phase II MEP works are nearly 72 per cent completed, and Pune data centre phase I works have crossed nearly 85 per cent," said the company.

Adani Airport Holdings secured $1.75 billion through ECBs and project financing across six airports and MIAL. Mumbai airport received its tariff order for the fourth control period, FY25 to FY29, with an effective date from 16th May 2025. During the quarter, seven new routes and two new airlines were added.

About Adani Road Transport, the company said three HAM projects are more than 90 per cent complete, while Ganga Expressway construction has crossed 85 per cent.

