Adani Enterprises Q2 results today: Is it a stock to buy ahead of September quarter earnings?

Adani Group's flagship company, Adani Enterprises, will report its July-September (Q2FY26) results on Tuesday, November 4. Experts expect the heavyweight company to report a decent rise in revenue while EBITDA may stay stable on improved operational efficiency, better utilisation at airport assets, and a rising contribution from annuity-based businesses.

For Q1FY26, the company reported a 50 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹734 crore, while its total income declined 14 per cent YoY to ₹22,437 crore. EBITDA declined by 12 per cent YoY to ₹3,786 crore.

Adani Enterprises Q2 results preview Experts expect Adani Enterprises' results to be flat to positive, driven by balanced growth across Adani Enterprises’ diversified business verticals, including airports, roads, data centres, mining services, and new energy ventures.

According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, Adani Enterprises' Q2 revenue may show healthy year-on-year growth, supported by steady execution in the infrastructure and mining segments and increased traffic volumes across the airport portfolio.

Srivastava believes the Integrated Resource Management (IRM) business may witness muted performance due to softer commodity prices, while the new energy and manufacturing verticals, including solar modules and green hydrogen initiatives, are expected to contribute progressively as projects scale up.

EBITDA growth may remain steady, aided by improved operational efficiency, better utilisation at airport assets, and a rising contribution from annuity-based businesses. However, higher interest and depreciation costs arising from new project commissioning may weigh marginally on net profit, Srivastava said.

Investors will keenly watch the company’s focus on expanding its airport network, strengthening its data centre footprint through strategic partnerships, and advancing its green hydrogen and renewable energy platforms, said Srivastava.

Is it a stock to buy ahead of Q2 earnings? Adani Enterprises' share price declined by over half a per cent in intraday trade on Tuesday, extending losses to the fourth consecutive session. On a monthly scale, the stock is down by over a per cent in November so far after a 1 per cent decline in the previous month.

Some technical experts appear slightly cautious about the stock, as it is currently undergoing a short-term corrective phase.

According to Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Adani Enterprises is currently witnessing a short-term corrective phase after a strong upward move in the previous weeks.

Patel underscored that on the daily chart, the stock is approaching a crucial support zone formed by the Ichimoku cloud base and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), both of which typically act as strong areas of demand. This technical confluence suggests that downside pressure may be limited in the near term.

Adani Enterprises technical chart

"The stock is likely to consolidate between ₹2,400 and ₹2,500 over the next few sessions as it attempts to build a base. The immediate support is placed at ₹2,400, while the resistance lies at ₹2,500. A decisive daily close above ₹2,500 would signal renewed buying momentum and open the door for a potential trend reversal on the upside. Until then, traders are advised to remain cautious and wait for a confirmed breakout before taking fresh long positions," said Patel.

