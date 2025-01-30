Adani Enterprises Q3 Results: Consolidated net profit tanks 88% to ₹228.64 crore, total income down 8%

Adani Enterprises Q3 Results: Adani Group flagship Adani Enterprises announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024 (Q3FY25) on Thursday, January 29. The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹228.64 crore a massive 88 percent YoY decline from ₹1,972.75 crore in the same quarter last year.
Sequentially as well, the profit tanked 88.5 percent from ₹1,989 crore in the September quarter.
Meanwhile, the company's profit attributable to owners saw a sharp decline in the third quarter ended December 2024, plummeting 97 percent to ₹58 crore from ₹1,888 crore in the same quarter last year.
Its total income also fell 8 percent YoY to ₹23,500 crore versus ₹25,540 crore in the year-ago period. On a QoQ basis, it was almost flat as compared to ₹23,196 crore in Q2FY25.
The company reported an EBITDA of ₹3,071 crore, down 5 percent YoY. The same stood at ₹3,227 crore in the December quarter of the previous fiscal.
Other income for the third quarter increased 33 percent year-on-year to ₹652 crore, up from ₹490 crore in the same period last year.
Meanwhile, total expenses saw a marginal decline of 1 percent year-on-year, settling at ₹22,925 crore in the October-December quarter, compared to ₹23,180 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Post the earnings, the stock fell 5 percent to its day's low of ₹2202.
The stock is now over 41 percent away from its 52-week high of ₹3,743.00, hit in June 2024, meanwhile, it has risen 8.5 percent from its 52-week low of ₹2,030, recorded in November 2024.
The Adani Group stock has lost 25 percent in the last 1 year and over 12 percent in January 2025 so far.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.