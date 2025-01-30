Adani Enterprises Q3 Results: Consolidated net profit tanks 88% to ₹228.64 crore, total income down 8%

Adani Enterprises Q3 Results: Adani Group flagship Adani Enterprises announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024 (Q3FY25) on Thursday, January 29. The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹228.64 crore a massive 88 percent YoY decline from ₹1,972.75 crore in the same quarter last year.

Sequentially as well, the profit tanked 88.5 percent from ₹1,989 crore in the September quarter.

Meanwhile, the company's profit attributable to owners saw a sharp decline in the third quarter ended December 2024, plummeting 97 percent to ₹58 crore from ₹1,888 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its total income also fell 8 percent YoY to ₹23,500 crore versus ₹25,540 crore in the year-ago period. On a QoQ basis, it was almost flat as compared to ₹23,196 crore in Q2FY25.

The company reported an EBITDA of ₹3,071 crore, down 5 percent YoY. The same stood at ₹3,227 crore in the December quarter of the previous fiscal.

Other income for the third quarter increased 33 percent year-on-year to ₹652 crore, up from ₹490 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, total expenses saw a marginal decline of 1 percent year-on-year, settling at ₹22,925 crore in the October-December quarter, compared to ₹23,180 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Stock Price Trend Post the earnings, the stock fell 5 percent to its day's low of ₹2202.

The stock is now over 41 percent away from its 52-week high of ₹3,743.00, hit in June 2024, meanwhile, it has risen 8.5 percent from its 52-week low of ₹2,030, recorded in November 2024.

The Adani Group stock has lost 25 percent in the last 1 year and over 12 percent in January 2025 so far.