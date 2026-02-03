Adani Enterprises Q3 results: Net profit jumps sharply to ₹5,627 crore on one-time gain; revenue rises 9% YoY

Adani Enterprises (AEL), the flagship company of the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, announced its results today for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, today, February 03, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹5,627 crore, a massive improvement from ₹58 crore posted in the corresponding period last year.

The sharp jump in net profit was largely driven by a one-time exceptional gain from the sale of its stake in Adani Wilmar. During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the parent entity, ACLLP, sold 13% of AWL’s paid-up equity share capital to Lenee Pte Limited under a share purchase agreement and divested the remaining 7% stake through market transactions.

As a result, the group recognised an exceptional gain of ₹5,632.09 crore (post-tax gain of ₹4,661.11 crore). Following this transaction, Adani Wilmar ceased to be an associate company of the parent, according to the company's earnings' filing.

Meanwhile, its consolidated revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at ₹24,819 crore, marking an 8.6% year-on-year increase from ₹22,848 crore.

In terms of segment-wise performance, the revenue from integrated resources management business, stood at ₹6,962.47 crore, compared with ₹8,979.61 crore in the year-ago period. The mining services segment posted revenue of ₹968.46 crore, broadly in line with ₹836.16 crore last year, while commercial mining contributed ₹1,644.81 crore, slightly lower than ₹1,819.22 crore a year earlier.

The new energy ecosystem segment recorded revenue of ₹3,124.33 crore, up from ₹2,816.44 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and airport operations generated ₹3,842.41 crore, marking a steady improvement from ₹2,908.38 crore in Q3FY25, according to the earnings' filing.

Strategic partnership for helicopter In a separate regulatory filing, the company announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Leonardo, a global leader in defence, aerospace and security, to establish a fully integrated helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India. The collaboration aims to address the surging requirements of the Indian military and support the country’s push towards self-reliance in helicopter production.

Commenting on the development, Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said, “This alliance with Leonardo is a pivotal stride towards building a resilient and future-ready helicopter ecosystem in India. By combining global expertise with our industrial capabilities, we aim to create long-term value, generate high-skilled employment and advance the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, positioning India as a global aerospace hub.”

