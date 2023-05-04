Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Firm declares dividend; check details2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 03:52 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Q4FY23: On Thursday said that its board of directors at their meeting have recommended a dividend at the rate of ₹1.20 per equity share.
Adani Enterprises Ltd on Thursday said that its board of directors at their meeting have recommended a dividend at the rate of ₹1.20 per equity share. In addition, the company disclosed its Q4 results for FY23 and its overall annual performance.
