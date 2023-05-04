Adani Enterprises Ltd on Thursday said that its board of directors at their meeting have recommended a dividend at the rate of ₹1.20 per equity share. In addition, the company disclosed its Q4 results for FY23 and its overall annual performance.

Adani Enterprises has set July 7 as the record date for the payment of the dividend. It has set July 21 as the date of dividend payout.

Since August 27, 2001, the company has given 22 dividends. In the last 12 months, it has also declared an equity dividend of ₹1 per share. At the current share price of ₹1925.00, this results in a dividend yield of 0.05%.

On Thursday, the ports-to-energy group's flagship company, Adani Enterprises Ltd, announced a more than doubling of net profit in the March quarter due to expansion in the road and airports sectors.

According to an exchange statement by the company, net profit from January-March (Q4FY23) was ₹722.48 crore as against ₹304.32 crore during the same period last year.

Consolidated revenue for the March quarter was ₹31,346 crore for the period under review, up 26% from ₹24,866 crore for the comparable period of the previous fiscal.

Adani Airports handled 21.4 million passengers during the quarter, up 74% year over year, 149.4 k air traffic movements, up 56% year over year, and 1.8 lakh million tonnes of cargo, up 14% year over year.

In FY23, Adani Road Transport Ltd finished three HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) road projects. Three Border Check Posts were operationalised during the current quarter in the Maharashtra Border Check Post project, and construction is proceeding apace on the remaining ten projects.

“Once again, Adani Enterprises has lived up to its standing as not only India’s most successful business incubator but also one of the world’s most successful infrastructure foundries," said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.

Adani Enterprises records 137% Q4 PAT growth at R 722 Cr, 120% dividend declared