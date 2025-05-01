Adani Enterprises Q4 Results: Profit zooms 756% YoY to ₹3,845 crore on exceptional gains from Adani Wilmar stake sale

Adani Enterprises Q4 Results: The flagship Adani group company Adani Enterprises on Thursday, May 1, posted a whopping 756% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,845 crore for the quarter ended March 30, 2025. The bottomline surge was led by an exceptional gain of ₹3,286 crore from Adani Wilmar (AWL) stake sale of 13.5%.