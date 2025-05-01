Adani Enterprises Q4 Results: Profit zooms 756% YoY to ₹3,845 crore on exceptional gains from Adani Wilmar stake sale

Adani Enterprises Q4 Results: Profit zooms 756% YoY to 3,845 crore on exceptional gains from Adani Wilmar stake sale

Saloni Goel
Updated1 May 2025, 03:16 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Q4 Results: The flagship Adani group company Adani Enterprises on Thursday, May 1, posted a whopping 756% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to 3,845 crore for the quarter ended March 30, 2025. The bottomline surge was led by an exceptional gain of 3,286 crore from Adani Wilmar (AWL) stake sale of 13.5%.

First Published:1 May 2025, 03:13 PM IST

