Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Reports ₹221 crore net loss amid higher costs; revenue climbs 20%

Adani Enterprises (AEL), the flagship company of the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, announced its results for the March quarter and the financial year ended March 31 on Wednesday, 30 April, after market hours, reporting a consolidated net loss of ₹221 crore.

The company’s profitability was weighed down by weakness in its coal trading business, which overshadowed the strong performance of its airport and data centre segments, along with higher depreciation charges on some of its recently commissioned assets.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹3,903 crore in the corresponding period last year, largely aided by a one-time gain of ₹3,947 crore from the sale of its stake in its consumer goods joint venture with Wilmar International.

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Its operating expenses rose sharply to ₹32,458 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹26,288 crore in the same quarter last year.

"The fourth-quarter results were affected by depreciation on recently commissioned assets of Navi Mumbai and copper plant," the company said in its exchange filing.

Meanwhile, the consolidated revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at ₹32,439 crore, marking an 20% year-on-year increase from ₹26,965 crore.

In terms of segment-wise performance, the revenue from integrated resources management business, stood at ₹6,862 crore, compared with ₹10,170 crore in the year-ago period. The mining services segment posted revenue of ₹1,262 crore, broadly in line with ₹1,233 crore last year, while commercial mining contributed ₹1,177 crore, lower than ₹1,474 crore a year earlier.

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The airport operations generated ₹3,449. crore, marking a steady improvement from ₹2,706 crore in Q4FY25, according to the earnings' filing.

For the full FY26, the company reported a net profit of ₹9,339 crore, marking a 31.55% growth over FY25’s net profit of ₹7,099 crore, while revenue jumped to ₹100,468 crore.

Declares final dividend of ₹ 1.30 per share; sets 12 June as record date Along with its financial performance, the company announced a final dividend of ₹1.30 per share for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval. It has also fixed 12 June 2026 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend payment.

“The company has fixed Friday, 12 June 2026, as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of shareholders to receive a dividend of ₹1.30 (130%) per fully paid-up equity share of face value Re 1 each for the financial year 2025-26. The said dividend, if declared by shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after 30 June 2026, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable,” the company said in its filing.

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