Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Adani Enterprises raises 1,250 crore via allotment of NCDs; check details

Adani Enterprises raises 1,250 crore via allotment of NCDs; check details

1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 10:21 PM IST Livemint

  • Adani Enterprises had also informed exchanges earlier that the company plans to raise 12,500 crore via qualified institutional placement.

Signage atop the Adani Group headquarters in Ahmedabad, India, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Photographer: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg

Adani Enterprises announced on July 11 that it has raised 1,250 crore through the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). “We would like to inform that the company has raised Rs. 1,250 crore today i.e. 11th July, 2023 by allotment of 125,000 Secured, Unrated, Unlisted, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (“NCDs") of the face value of 1,00,000/- each on private placement basis," said the Adani Group's flagship firm in a regulatory filing to the stoxk exchanges.

Adani Enterprises announced on July 11 that it has raised 1,250 crore through the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). “We would like to inform that the company has raised Rs. 1,250 crore today i.e. 11th July, 2023 by allotment of 125,000 Secured, Unrated, Unlisted, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (“NCDs") of the face value of 1,00,000/- each on private placement basis," said the Adani Group's flagship firm in a regulatory filing to the stoxk exchanges.

Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that Gautam Adani is going to bid for the coal-fired power plants promoted by Anil Ambani that are currently under auction, quoting people aware of the matter. Adani Group may face intense competition for Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd which operates 600-megawatt generation facilities in central India, the report added.

Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that Gautam Adani is going to bid for the coal-fired power plants promoted by Anil Ambani that are currently under auction, quoting people aware of the matter. Adani Group may face intense competition for Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd which operates 600-megawatt generation facilities in central India, the report added.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Adani Group's successful bid for the power plant would add to its expanding portfolio of coal power projects. It would be a big boost as the conglomerate efforts to recover from a devastating short-seller report by Hindenburg Research in January.

The Adani Group is looking to expand core fossil-fuel projects and as per the sources, Bain Capital and Carlyle Group Inc. are some of the potential bidders for the shadow bank, Adani Capital. The move comes as Adani plans to keep cash in hand and redirect its focus on the key businesses.

Over the weekend, the port-to-power conglomerate announced that it had raised over $9 billion in the last four years from some of the leading global investors such as Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and GQG Partners (GQG). The group has attracted investments across various listed entities - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), Adani Transmission Limited (ATL), Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) and Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL).

Meanwhile, Adani Group announced in May that its board approved the proposal to raise 12,500 crore through a share sale. On July 11, shares of Adani Enterprises settled 0.48 per cent higher at 2,421.80 apiece on the BSE.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 10:21 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.