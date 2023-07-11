Adani Enterprises raises 1,250 crore via allotment of NCDs; check details

Adani Enterprises announced on July 11 that it has raised ₹1,250 crore through the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). “We would like to inform that the company has raised Rs. 1,250 crore today i.e. 11th July, 2023 by allotment of 125,000 Secured, Unrated, Unlisted, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (“NCDs") of the face value of ₹1,00,000/- each on private placement basis," said the Adani Group's flagship firm in a regulatory filing to the stoxk exchanges.

