Adani Enterprises records 137% Q4 PAT growth at ₹722 Cr, 120% dividend declared2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 03:46 PM IST
Adani Enterprises shares rally 4% during its trading session after the company records 137% net profit growth in Q4 and 120% dividend announcement for eligible shareholders.
