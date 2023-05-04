Adani Enterprises records 137% Q4 PAT growth at 722 Cr, 120% dividend declared

“The Board has recommended Dividend of Rs. 1.20 (@ 120%) per Equity Share of face value of Re. 1 each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2022- 23, subject to approval by shareholders of the Company. Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, it is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Friday, 7th July, 2023 as ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend of Rs. 1.20 (@ 120%) per Equity Share having face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2022-23. The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after 21st July, 2023, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable," said Adani Enterprise in a stock exchange filing.