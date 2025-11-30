Adani's ₹24,930-crore boost could make this one of the best years for rights issues
The Adani Enterprises issue, if fully subscribed, would take 2025-26 collections to ₹39,439 crore, matching the highs of 2019-20 and 2020-21.
On 25 November, Adani Group flagship Adani Enterprises opened a ₹24,930 crore rights issue—an issue of new shares only to existing shareholders of the company, in proportion to the number of shares held by them. On the date the issue opened, the issue price was 24% below the market price of Adani Enterprises stock, a usual incentive in rights issues to encourage shareholders to apply.