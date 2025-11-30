In that sense, in keeping with sentiment in the primary market, the rights issue space has been more broad-based over the past four financial years, with more listed companies taking this route. In 2024-25, 142 companies closed a rights issue, which is 15 more than the sum total for the eight years from 2013-14 to 2020-21. In the first half of the ongoing financial year, 69 companies conducted a rights issue. If the market holds and doesn’t turn skittish, chances are this number will increase.