Adani Enterprises rights issue opens: Price, entitlement ratio, other important details in 10 points

Adani Enterprises Rights Issue: Adani Enterprises (AEL), the flagship incubator of the Adani Group, has opened subscriptions for its massive ₹24,930 crore rights issue, one of the largest such offerings in India. The issue opened on November 25, 2025, and will remain available for subscription until December 10, 2025.

Existing shareholders can buy additional shares at a steep discount of ₹1,800 per share, nearly 24% lower than the prevailing market price. Only shareholders as of the record date — November 11 are eligible to participate.

The rights issue will significantly expand the company’s equity base, support next-generation infrastructure investments, and help retire part of its debt. With promoters holding about 74% and expected to subscribe to their entitlement, the issue aims to strengthen long-term capital while offering existing investors an opportunity to maintain their ownership at a discounted price.

What Is a Rights Issue? A rights issue is a method through which a listed company raises capital by offering new shares exclusively to its existing shareholders, typically at a discounted price. Each shareholder receives “rights entitlements” in proportion to the number of shares they already hold, giving them the option—but not the obligation—to buy additional shares. Investors can either subscribe to the new shares, sell their rights in the market, or simply ignore the offer. Rights issues help companies fund expansion, strengthen their balance sheets, reduce debt, or invest in new projects, while allowing shareholders to maintain ownership without dilution.

Here are the 10 key things to know: 1. About the Rights Issue: Adani Enterprises’ ₹24,930 crore rights issue is among the biggest in Indian market history. It reflects the conglomerate’s aggressive capital-raising strategy as it expands across infrastructure, energy transition, digital services, and new-age businesses.

2. Price: The rights shares are priced at ₹1,800 each, offering existing shareholders nearly 24% discount to the market price, making it an attractive low-cost entry point for long-term investors.

3. Record Date: The offer is strictly for investors holding fully paid shares as of the record date, November 11. New investors buying the stock after the record date are not eligible to participate.

4. Rights Entitlement Ratio Fixed at 3:25: Eligible shareholders receive 3 rights shares for every 25 fully paid shares held. Adani Enterprises is issuing 138.5 million shares on a partly paid basis under this structure.

5. Staggered Payment Plan: Investors need not pay the full amount immediately. Since Adani Enterprises will issue the shares on a partly paid basis, investors will make staggered payments across three tranches - ₹900 on application, followed by ₹450 in January 2026 and ₹450 in March 2026, easing liquidity pressure.

Adani Enterprises has outlined the indicative call timelines:

First call: 12 January – 27 January 2026

Second and final call: 2 March – 16 March 2026

6. Key Dates to Track: Applications are open from November 25–December 10. the Investors can renounce or sell their REs until December 5. The basis of allotment and allotment of shares will both be completed on December 11, followed by credit of partly paid shares on December 12. Trading in these partly paid rights shares will commence on December 16.

7. Objectives: Proceeds will be channelled into airports, data centres, green hydrogen, roads, PVC, copper smelting, metals, mining, digital and media ventures, and partial debt repayment—aligned with the group's expansion roadmap.

8. Adani Enterprises’ Debt: The rights issue strengthens equity support at a time when the company’s gross debt is ₹92,065 crore. The group plans $15–20 billion annual capex over the next five years.

9. Promoter Group Expected to Subscribe Fully: Promoters, holding roughly 74%, are likely to subscribe to their full entitlement. Their participation typically boosts investor confidence and helps ensure smooth fund mobilisation.

10. Adani Enterprises’ Share Price Under Pressure: Ahead of the issue, the stock has declined almost 5% over the past three sessions. It closed at ₹2,333.70 on Tuesday, down 2.71% from the previous day’s close of ₹2,398.750.

The Adani Group stock has lost 7% in last 1 month, 8% in last 6 months and gained 3% in last 1 year. However, in the past 5 years, it has given multibagger returns, surging 284%.