Adani Enterprises rights issue record date next week: Check issue price, entitlement ratio, key dates, and other details

Adani Enterprises shares have risen 6% this week amid the announcement of record date, issue price and other details related to its mega ₹25,000-crore rights issue. This marks one of the largest fundraising efforts by the ports-to-power conglomerate led by billionaire Gautam Adani following the cancellation of its fully subscribed ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offering (FPO) in 2023.

Adani Enterprises board had approved the rights issue at its board meeting on November. 4 Further details related to the mega fundraise were finalised by the board on November 11.

Adani Enterprises Rights Issue Details With the rights issue record date next week, here's a look at the key details:

The Adani group company said it would issue a total of 13,85,01,687 rights equity shares each for an amount aggregating to ₹24,930.30 crore. These shares will be partly paid-up, having a face value of ₹1 each.

The rights issue price has been fixed at ₹1,800, a discount of 24% to Tuesday's closing price and a 28% discount to the last closing price of ₹2516.85 on the BSE.

Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises has fixed Monday, November 17, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to participate in the rights issue. This means that investors needed to buy shares of Adani Enterprises on or before Friday, November 14, as the Indian stock market follows a T+1 settlement mechanism.

The rights equity shares are being offered on a rights basis to eligible equity shareholders in the ratio of 3:25. This means an investor is entitled to three rights shares for every 25 fully paid-up shares of Adani Enterprises held on the record date.

Adani Rights Issue: Key Dates Here are the key dates for Adani Enterprises' rights issue that investors should keep track of:

November 18: Credit of Rights Entitlements Eligible shareholders will have their Rights Entitlements (REs) credited to their demat accounts. These REs represent the number of rights shares they are entitled to apply for under the issue.

November 25 to December 10: Issue open date Investors can apply for the rights issue between these dates by paying the application price of ₹900.

December 5: Last day for market renunciation If an investor chooses not to subscribe, they may sell or transfer their REs to another buyer on the stock exchange until this date.

December 11: Finalization of basis of allotment The company will determine how many rights shares each applicant is allotted.

December 11: Date of allotment Rights shares will be officially allotted to eligible applicants on this date.

December 12: Credit of rights equity shares Allotted partly paid rights shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on December 12.

December 16: Listing date The partly paid rights shares will begin trading on the stock exchanges on December 16.

Partly Paid-Up Shares Payment Schedule Since Adani Enterprises will issue the shares on a partly paid basis, investors will make staggered payments across three tranches:

Payment Stage Amount per Share ( ₹ ) Application Money 900 First Call 450 Second & Final Call 450

The structure effectively allows shareholders to spread the payment burden over multiple months rather than committing the full amount upfront.

Adani Enterprises has outlined the indicative call timelines:

First call: 12 January – 27 January 2026

Second and final call: 2 March – 16 March 2026

Adani Enterprises Rights Issue Objective From the proceeds raised, Adani Enterprises plans to use ₹18,698 crore for repayment or pre-payment, in full or in part, certain outstanding borrowings availed and perpetual debt instruments issued by the company and one of its subsidiaries, Adani Airport Holdings Limited, including the interest accrued thereon.

Meanwhile, ₹6208.05 crore is earmarked for general corporate purposes, according to the letter of offer for the rights issue.

Before the issue, the company had 1,15,41,80,729 outstanding equity shares, which will increase to 1,29,26,82,416 shares post the rights issue, assuming full subscription.