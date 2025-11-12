Adani Enterprises Rights Issue: Record date, price, ratio, other key details of ₹25,000 crore offer

Adani Enterprises share price will be in focus on Thursday after the company announced rights issue worth ₹25,000 crore. The board of directors of Adani Enterprises approved a rights issue of not more than ₹25,000 crore via partly paid-up equity shares of Re 1 each.

As per reports, Adani Enterprises plans to use the proceeds to expand projects such as those of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. This is the Adani Group firm’s biggest fundraising after the cancellation of a fully subscribed ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offering (FPO) in 2023.

Adani Enterprises Rights Issue Details The Adani group flagship company will issue over 13.85 crore rights equity shares each for an aggregate amount of ₹24,930.30 crore. Adani Enterprises rights issue price has been set at ₹1,800 per share, a discount of 24% to Tuesday’s closing price.

Adani Enterprises rights issue record date has been set as November 17, Monday. The Rights Equity Shares are being offered to eligible shareholders in the ratio of 3 rights equity shares for every 25 fully paid-up equity shares held on the record date.

The last date for the credit of Rights Entitlements is November 18, 2025. The Adani Enterprises Rights Issue opening date is set for November 25, 2025. Investors will be able to trade or renounce their Rights Entitlements on the market until December 5, 2025, which is the last date for on-market renunciation. The issue closing date is December 10, 2025, marking the final day for subscription to the Rights Issue.

Adani Enterprises Rights Issue Payment Schedule Adani Enterprises Rights Issue payment schedule is structured in phases. Investors are required to pay a total of ₹1,800 per Rights Equity Share, which includes a face value of ₹1 and a premium of ₹1,799.

At the time of application, ₹900 per share is payable — comprising ₹0.50 towards face value and ₹899.50 as share premium. The remaining ₹900 per share will be collected through two separate calls.

The first call of ₹450 per share ( ₹0.25 face value and ₹449.75 premium) is scheduled on or about between January 12, 2026, and January 27, 2026. The second and final call of ₹450 per share ( ₹0.25 face value and ₹449.75 premium) will be due on or about between March 2, 2026, and March 16, 2026.

The number of outstanding equity shares prior to the Rights Issue is 1,15,41,80,729, while post Rights Issue, the outstanding equity shares will increase to 1,29,26,82,416.