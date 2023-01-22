Adani Enterprises' 20,000 cr FPO set to open on this week. 10 key points

Adani Enterprises' ₹20,000 cr FPO set to open on this week. 10 key points3 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 09:12 AM IST
- The proposed fundraising via FPO comes when concerns have been raised about Adani's elevated debt levels and large promoter shareholding. As of September 30, 2022, Adani's net external debt is around ₹33,517 crore.
Billionaire Gautam Adani-backed Adani Enterprises will be in focus this week as the conglomerate is set to launch its follow-on public offer (FPO) on January 27. Adani's FPO has been among the much-awaited event since last year. Notably, the proposed FPO is to the tune of ₹20,000 crore. That said, FPO will have an influence on Adani Enterprises' stock on markets.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×