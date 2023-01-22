Adani Enterprises' 20,000 cr FPO set to open on this week. 10 key points

7. Adani's FPO committee is scheduled to meet on January 25 to decide on the allocation of equity shares to successful anchor investors in the offer and the determination of the anchor investor allocation price. Also, the committee will meet on February 1st for the approval of the offer price and prospectus. That being said, allotment of equity shares, refund, Demat allocation, and listing under the offer is expected to take place between February 3rd to February 8th.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}