Adani Enterprises’ ₹25,000-crore rights issue receives strong response, oversubscribed by 108%

The ₹25,000-crore rights issue of Adani Enterprises (AEL), the flagship company of the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, received a strong response from investors. The issue, which opened for subscription on November 25, closed today, December 10, with a subscription rate of 108%.

As of 5 p.m. on the closing day, the offer had received bids for 14.95 crore shares against 13.85 crore shares on offer. Promoters subscribed fully to their entitlement, while the public portion was oversubscribed by 30%, drawing 4.7 crore bids against 3.6 crore shares on offer.

Adani Enterprises offered 138.5 million equity shares at an issue price of ₹1,800 per share, with a face value of Re 1 each.

The issue, among the largest rights offerings in India, was closely watched given the group’s 74% promoter holding, which made broad public participation essential.

Under the payment structure, investors were required to pay ₹900 per share on application, followed by two additional calls of ₹450 each—the first scheduled between January 12–27, 2026, and the second between March 2–16, 2026.

The proceeds from the rights issue are expected to be used for infrastructure projects, including airports, data centres, green hydrogen, roads, PVC, and copper smelting capacities, according to executives familiar with the development.

The company will also utilise the funds for infrastructure projects in metals, mining, digital, and media ventures.

According to market experts, the rights issue will significantly expand the company’s equity base, support investments in next-generation infrastructure, and help retire part of its debt.

Adani Enterprises share price trend On Wednesday, Adani Enterprises share price closed nearly 1.50% lower at ₹2,211 on the BSE. The company's market capitalisation stood at more than ₹2.71 lakh crore as of the stock market close on December 10.

The shares have remained weak in recent months, down 15.4% from their September highs. On a yearly basis, the stock has lost 10% of its value in 2025, and if it closes the year in the red, it will mark its third consecutive year of declines.

