Adani Enterprises' ₹25,000 crore rights issue sees accelerating demand, RE price surges 23% in 2 sessions

The ₹25,000-crore rights issue of Adani Enterprises (AEL), the flagship company of the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, has seen a sharp rise in investor interest over the last two sessions, with the Rights Entitlement (RE) price surging over 23%, rising from ₹349.80 on 3 December to ₹430.65 on 5 December.

According to the data, nearly half of the bids have come in over the last 48 hours, signalling accelerating demand from both global and domestic investors.

Advertisement

Given the sharp move in RE and the size of the transaction, this remains one of the most closely watched capital market developments this month. The ongoing rights issue entered its tenth day on Monday, 8 December.

A rights issue is a method through which a listed company raises capital by offering new shares exclusively to its existing shareholders, typically at a discounted price.

The group rights issue is among the largest in Indian stock market history, reflecting the conglomerate’s aggressive capital-raising strategy as it expands across infrastructure, energy transition, digital services, and new-age businesses.

Also Read | Adani Enterprises rights issue opens: 10 key things to know

Adani Enterprises right issue details Investors participating in the issue will receive three equity shares for every 25 fully paid shares held in the company. Only existing investors are eligible to participate in the issue.

Advertisement

Adani Enterprises is offering 138.5 million equity shares at an issue price of ₹1,800 per share, with a face value of Re 1 apiece.

Upon full subscription, the company is expected to raise ₹24,930 crore, with the payment schedule set as follows: ₹900 upon application, a first call of ₹450, and a second and final call of ₹450.

Also Read | Adani Enterprises rights issue opens: Check key details before you apply

The first call is expected to be held between 12 and 27 January 2026, while the second and final call is scheduled between March 2 and 16, 2026.

The proceeds from the rights issue are expected to be used for infrastructure projects, including airports, data centres, green hydrogen, roads, PVC, and copper smelting capacities, according to executives familiar with the development.

Advertisement

The company will also utilise the funds raised for infrastructure projects in metals, mining, digital, and media ventures.

According to market experts, the rights issue will significantly expand the company’s equity base, support investments in next-generation infrastructure, and help retire part of its debt.

With promoters holding about 74% and expected to subscribe to their entitlement, the issue aims to strengthen long-term capital while offering existing investors an opportunity to maintain their ownership at a discounted price.

On Monday, Adani Enterprises’ share price closed nearly 2.2% lower at ₹2,216 on the BSE. The company's market capitalisation stood at more than ₹2.71 lakh crore as of the stock market close on 8 December.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.