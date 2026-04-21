Adani Enterprises sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results, dividend

Adani Enterprises will discuss dividends and fundraising at the upcoming board meeting, along with Q4 results 2026. Despite weak near-term stock performance, the company has delivered strong long-term gains.

Saloni Goel
Published21 Apr 2026, 09:53 AM IST
Adani Enterprises sets 30 April as the board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2026 and consider dividend.
Adani Enterprises sets 30 April as the board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2026 and consider dividend.(Reuters / Amit Dave)

Adani Group's flagship company, Adani Enterprises, is slated to announce its fourth quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) next week, according to an exchange filing.

The company has fixed Thursday, 30 April, as the board meeting date to consider these matters.

"We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, 30th April, 2026,... to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026," Adani Enterprises said on Monday, 20 April.

Also Read | Vedanta demerger: Anil Agarwal-led mining major fixes May 1 as record date

The company's board will also consider a dividend along with a fundraising proposal "by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws."

The move will be subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, it said.

Adani Enterprises Q3 results

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises had reported a consolidated net profit of 5,627 crore, a massive improvement from 58 crore posted in the corresponding period last year. The sharp jump in net profit was largely driven by a one-time exceptional gain from the sale of its stake in Adani Wilmar.

Also Read | Adani Enterprises Q3: Net profit jumps to ₹5,627 crore on one-time gain

Meanwhile, its consolidated revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at 24,819 crore, marking an 8.6% year-on-year increase from 22,848 crore.

Adani Enterprises dividend history

According to Trendlyne data, Adani Enterprises in the last 12 months has paid a dividend amounting to just 1.30 per share, resulting in a dividend yield of 0.06%. Since 2001, the Adani group company has announced dividends 25 times.

Adani Enterprises share price performance

While Adani Enterprises shares have delivered an impressive performance over a longer period, their near-term trend has been weak.

The stock has lost 5% in a year and 9% in six months. Meanwhile, in three years, it has risen just 29% but delivered multigagger gains of 103% in five years and 3936% in 10 years, according to data available on BSE.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.

Adani EnterprisesQ4 ResultsGautam AdaniIndian Stock MarketStock Market TodayDividend
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