Adani Enterprises sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results, dividend

Adani Group's flagship company, Adani Enterprises, is slated to announce its fourth quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) next week, according to an exchange filing.
The company has fixed Thursday, 30 April, as the board meeting date to consider these matters.
"We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, 30th April, 2026,... to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026," Adani Enterprises said on Monday, 20 April.
The company's board will also consider a dividend along with a fundraising proposal "by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws."
The move will be subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, it said.
Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5,627 crore, a massive improvement from ₹58 crore posted in the corresponding period last year. The sharp jump in net profit was largely driven by a one-time exceptional gain from the sale of its stake in Adani Wilmar.
Meanwhile, its consolidated revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at ₹24,819 crore, marking an 8.6% year-on-year increase from ₹22,848 crore.
According to Trendlyne data, Adani Enterprises in the last 12 months has paid a dividend amounting to just ₹1.30 per share, resulting in a dividend yield of 0.06%. Since 2001, the Adani group company has announced dividends 25 times.
While Adani Enterprises shares have delivered an impressive performance over a longer period, their near-term trend has been weak.
The stock has lost 5% in a year and 9% in six months. Meanwhile, in three years, it has risen just 29% but delivered multigagger gains of 103% in five years and 3936% in 10 years, according to data available on BSE.
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