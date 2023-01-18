Adani Enterprises' follow-on-public offer: Floor price, other details

Adani Enterprises' follow-on-public offer: Floor price, other details1 min read . 05:21 PM IST
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises Ltd, on Wednesday announced the floor price for its follow-on public offer (FPO) to raise up to ₹20,000 crore.
The company has decided on a floor price of ₹3,112 per equity share, which opens on 27 January. The cap price of the offer has been fixed at ₹3,276 per share for all categories of investors.
Adani Enterprises has also approved a discount of ₹64 per FPO equity share for retail individual investors bidding in the retail portion of the offer.
It has also fixed "a minimum bid lot of four FPO equity shares and in the multiples of four FPO equity shares thereafter".
