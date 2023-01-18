Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Adani Enterprises' follow-on-public offer: Floor price, other details

Adani Enterprises' follow-on-public offer: Floor price, other details

1 min read . 05:21 PM ISTMeghna Sen
Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group

  • Adani Enterprises has set a floor price of 3,112 per share to raise up to 20,000 crore through follow-on public offer (FPO), which opens on 27 January

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises Ltd, on Wednesday announced the floor price for its follow-on public offer (FPO) to raise up to 20,000 crore.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises Ltd, on Wednesday announced the floor price for its follow-on public offer (FPO) to raise up to 20,000 crore.

The company has decided on a floor price of 3,112 per equity share, which opens on 27 January. The cap price of the offer has been fixed at 3,276 per share for all categories of investors.

The company has decided on a floor price of 3,112 per equity share, which opens on 27 January. The cap price of the offer has been fixed at 3,276 per share for all categories of investors.

Adani Enterprises has also approved a discount of 64 per FPO equity share for retail individual investors bidding in the retail portion of the offer.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Adani Enterprises has also approved a discount of 64 per FPO equity share for retail individual investors bidding in the retail portion of the offer.

It has also fixed "a minimum bid lot of four FPO equity shares and in the multiples of four FPO equity shares thereafter".

It has also fixed "a minimum bid lot of four FPO equity shares and in the multiples of four FPO equity shares thereafter".

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Meghna Sen

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, news, markets. She has 5+ years of experience with print and online publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP