Adani Enterprises share: Edelweiss Mutual Fund raises stake in January 2023. Should you buy?
- As on 31st January 2023, Edelweiss Mutual Fund holds 1,11,576 Adani Enterprises shares, which is 0.01 per cent of total paid up capital of the flagship Adani group company
Adani Enterprises share: Despite heavy sell off in Adani Enterprises shares after US-based shot seller Hindenburg Research report raised concern over debt positioning of Adani group companies. However, it seems that the short seller's report has failed to impact quality asset management companies. In January 2023, Edelweiss Mutual Fund has raised stake in flagship Adani group company Adani Enterprises Ltd. As on 31st December 2022, Edelweiss Mutual Fund was holding paltry 1,034 Adani Enterprises shares that surged to 1,11,576 Adani Enterprises shares on 31st January 2023. This investment in Adani Enterprises has been done through Edelweiss MF index funds.
