Asking Adani Enterprises shareholders to keep an eye on pivot instead of the volatility in the stock, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "After Hindenburg Research report on Adani group companies, most of the Adani stocks are highly volatile, which includes Adani Enterprises shares. Currently, this Adani stock has support placed at ₹1,000 and has hurdle placed at ₹2,350 apiece levels. So, those who have this stock in their portfolio can keep on accumulating on big dips."