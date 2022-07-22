On why Adani Enterprises share price is rallying, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "A big amount of business for the Adani group comes from its exposure in electricity or power business. Adani Power and Adani Transmission are completely devoted to the power business. After the beginning of summer, demand for electricity has gone up and some power distribution companies have already raised their prices. Due to this demand supply constraint, market is buzz that Adani group will be able to present promising numbers in upcoming quarters as there is still few months left when demand for power will remain on the higher bottleneck."

