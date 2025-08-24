These two Adani Group shares to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Two Adani Group stocks, namely Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises, will be in focus on Monday, August 25, after both the companies made important investment announcements in two separate regulatory filings.

Here is why Adani Ports and SEZ, and Adani Enterprises shares will be in focus at the stock market sessions on Monday.

Adani Ports stock price Adani Ports and SEZ Limited shares will be in focus on Monday as the company on Saturday, August 23, announced that it was building a logistics park in Kochi spanning 70 acres with an investment of over ₹600 crore.

The facility will have a 1.3 million sq. ft. of integrated logistics infrastructure with smart and sustainable features

“Developed under the Invest in Kerala initiative, this landmark project marks a pivotal step in transforming Kerala into a logistics and industrial powerhouse,” Adani Ports said in a press release.

“Strategically located in Kochi- a city rapidly emerging as a hub for industrial and logistics development, the park spans over 70 acres and is designed to reduce transportation costs, enable just-in-time operations, and enhance export capabilities across key sectors including e-commerce, FMCG/FMCD, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and retail,” it added.

The Adani Ports Logistics Park in Kochi is expected to generate over 1,500 jobs, fostering local employment, skill development, and economic growth, while creating opportunities for SMEs to thrive within the supply chain ecosystem.

The facility will feature EV charging stations, smart logistics solutions, and digital integration, and will be inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Shares of Adani Ports and SEZ closed 1.55 per cent lower at ₹1340.35 apiece on the BSE on Friday, as compared to ₹1361.50 at the previous close.

Adani Enterprises stock price The flagship company of the Adani Group, Adani Enterprises Limited, has announced the incorporation of a new step-down wholly owned subsidiary, CG Syn-Gas & Chemicals Limited (CSGCL), marking the firm's entry into the chemical manufacturing industry. The new entity was established on August 23 through AEL's subsidiary Mundra Synenergy Limited (MSEL).

CSGCL has been incorporated with an initial subscribed capital of ₹5,00,000, divided into 50,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.

Mundra Synenergy Limited will will hold 100 per cent of the share capital in this new entity.

Shares of Adani Enterprises closed 2.23 per cent lower on BSE on Friday at ₹2324.65, as compared to ₹2377.70 at the previous close.