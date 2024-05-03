Adani Enterprises share price dips over 1% after six arms get SEBI show-cause notices over Hindenburg report
The SEBI notices are part of an investigation that followed allegations by short seller Hindenburg Research of corporate fraud and stock price manipulation against Adani Group in January 2023.
Adani Enterprises' share price was down more than 1 per cent on BSE on May 3, a day after the company disclosed the receipt of two show-cause notices (SCNs) from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) during the quarter ending on March 31.
