Adani Enterprises share price gains after Morgan Stanley’s bullish call; Should you buy the Adani group stock?

Adani Enterprises share price gained over 2% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with a bullish view, as it believes the company is well positioned to benefit from India’s infrastructure and capex cycle. Adani Enterprises shares rallied as much as 2.38% to ₹3,034.35 apiece on the BSE.

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Morgan Stanley assigned an ‘Overweight’ rating on Adani Enterprises shares, with a target price of ₹3,638 apiece, implying an upside potential of nearly 23% from Tuesday’s closing price.

The brokerage firm described Adani Enterprises as ‘India’s premier incubator’, with a market cap CAGR of 30% since its IPO in September 1994, outperforming the Nifty by 21 ppt.

“Adani Enterprises’ model is self-reinforcing: incubation → scale → monetisation → capital recycling,” Morgan Stanley noted, adding that the company is now entering a large earnings monetisation phase, with multiple businesses reaching scale simultaneously. Although the net debt is expected to rise in absolute terms as capex momentum remains strong, net/EBITDA may improve as EBITDA ramps up across its key businesses.

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In FY26, 80% of Adani Enterprises’ EBITDA already comes from its core incubating portfolio (infrastructure and utilities), compared with the trading business accounting for 36% four years ago.

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Morgan Stanley believes FY27 marks an earnings inflection for Adani Enterprises, driven by the Navi Mumbai airport commissioning, capacity expansion and backward integration in the new energy business, tolling commencement at Ganga Expressway (road project), and increased copper smelting utilization. The brokerage firm sees stronger earnings contributions from four businesses.

Adani Enterprises’ airport platform, which handled 95.5 million pax and had 23% market share in F26, is expected to benefit from the recently commissioned Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The Adani Group’s new energy business is expected to see strong earnings growth over F27-28, driven by solar cell and module capacity additions. Moreover, tolling commencement at Ganga Expressway is seen driving an EBITDA of ₹850 crore in FY27 and higher copper smelting utilization is likely to drive an EBITDA of ₹2,200 crore in FY27.

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Adani Enterprises has a multi-vertical compounding platform, and Morgan Stanley forecasts revenue and EBITDA CAGRs of 19% and 32%, respectively, over FY26-FY30. It expects EBITDA to scale ~3x from ₹140 billion in FY26 to ~ ₹423 billion by FY30, driven by airports with 29% EBITDA CAGR from traffic growth, non-aero revenue, and city-side development (CSD) monetization; new energy with 18% CAGR and primary industries with 45% CAGR.

Adani Enterprises Share Price Performance Adani Enterprises share price has risen 10% in one month and has gained over 65% in three months. The Adani Group stock has surged 35% in six months and has rallied 24% in one year. Adani Enterprises shares have delivered multibagger returns of 105% in five years.

At 11:30 AM, Adani Enterprises share price was trading 1.70% higher at ₹3,014.05 apiece on the BSE.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.