Adani Enterprises share price jumps 5% after Q2 results

  • Adani Enterprises share price jumped nearly 5% after the company reported its Q2 results. The flagship company of Adani Group also announced plans to raise 2,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Updated30 Oct 2024, 12:06 PM IST
Adani Enterprises reported a 664% jump in its consolidated net profit at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,742 crore in Q2FY25.
Adani Enterprises reported a 664% jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹1,742 crore in Q2FY25.(Photo: REUTERS)

Adani Enterprises share price jumped nearly 5% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q2 results. Adani Enterprises shares gained as much as 4.98% to 2,980.60 apiece on the BSE.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Adani Group, reported a 664% jump in its consolidated net profit at 1,742 crore for the quarter ended September 2024, compared to 228 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

The company’s operational revenue in Q2FY25 increased 16% to 22,608 crore from 19,546 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki-owned small-cap stock to consider bonus shares soon. Details here

EBITDA during the September quarter rose by 46% YoY to 4,354 crore, led by the sustained strong operational performance of the Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) ecosystem and Airports.

Adani Enterprises also announced plans to raise 2,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). According to the company, these NCDs will be offered in one or more tranches via a public issue.

Adani Enterprises Stock Price

Adani Enterprises stock price has fallen 5% in one month, but has gained more than 4% year-to-date (YTD). The Adani Group stock has risen more than 29% in one year and has given multibagger returns of over 109% in three years.

At 12:05 PM, Adani Enterprises shares were trading 4.77% higher at 2,977.10 apiece on the BSE.

