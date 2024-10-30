Adani Enterprises share price jumps 5% after Q2 results

Adani Enterprises share price jumped nearly 5% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q2 results. Adani Enterprises shares gained as much as 4.98% to ₹2,980.60 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Adani Group, reported a 664% jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹1,742 crore for the quarter ended September 2024, compared to ₹228 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

The company’s operational revenue in Q2FY25 increased 16% to ₹22,608 crore from ₹19,546 crore, year-on-year (YoY). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

EBITDA during the September quarter rose by 46% YoY to ₹4,354 crore, led by the sustained strong operational performance of the Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) ecosystem and Airports.

Adani Enterprises also announced plans to raise ₹2,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). According to the company, these NCDs will be offered in one or more tranches via a public issue.

Adani Enterprises Stock Price Adani Enterprises stock price has fallen 5% in one month, but has gained more than 4% year-to-date (YTD). The Adani Group stock has risen more than 29% in one year and has given multibagger returns of over 109% in three years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 12:05 PM, Adani Enterprises shares were trading 4.77% higher at ₹2,977.10 apiece on the BSE.