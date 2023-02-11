Adani Enterprises share price may drop to ₹645/share, says Devina Mehra of First Global
- Aswath Damodaran had valued Adani Enterprises share price at ₹947 apiece assuming cost of capital at 10 per cent
Adani Enterprises share: Extending the debate initiated by valuation guru Aswath Damodaran on fair value of Adani Enterprises shares, Devina Mehra, wife of ace Indian investor Shankar Sharma, has said that the Adani Enterprises share price may drop further to ₹645 per share levels, if the assumption in regard to cost of capital is increased from 10 per cent to 12 per cent. The finance professor had recently wrote in his blog that Adani Enterprises share price may drop to ₹947 apiece assuming cost of capital at 10 per cent.
