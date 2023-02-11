While sharing various assumptions and terminal growth rate, the DCF value expert believes that Adani Enterprises share price may further go down if the cost to capital further goes northward. In her DCF calculation, Devina Mehra of First Global says that Adani Enterprises share price may drop to 584 apiece, if the cost of capital is raised to 12.50 per cent. She went on to add that Adani Enterprises share price may further drop to 529 per share if the cost of capital is assumed 13 per cent.